LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results

LEM Holding SA - 9 Months Results 2022/23 Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast



12.01.2023 / 15:41 CET/CEST



LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its 9 months results 2022/23 on Monday 6 February 2023 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7:00 am CET. The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call and live audio webcast for media, financial analysts, and investors to discuss the 9 months results and the outlook for the full financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English. Speakers Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO Date Monday, 6 February 2023 Time 10:00 am CET Dial-In Numbers Switzerland & Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf Live Audio Webcast The conference call will be simultaneously audio webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TbqA0OQE A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link. If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils: Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Etienne Vioget, +41 22 552 46 35, vioget@cpc-pr.com Yours sincerely, Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO ATTACHMENT : Invitation to 9 Months 2022/23 live audio webcast and conference call (.pdf) If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete One-click-delete If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release

