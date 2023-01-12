Black & Veatch's Ajay Kasarabada Appointed to Transportation Energy Partners Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Ajay Kasarabada, Associate Vice President and Director of Environmental Solutions for Black & Veatch, is now a member of the board of directors for U.S. nonprofit Transportation Energy Partners (TEP). TEP brings Clean Cities Coalition leaders together with the clean transportation industry to work on increasing the use of sustainable fuels.

"We welcome Ajay's wealth of knowledge and expertise to our board," said Alleyn Harned, President of TEP "As a part of the TEP board, Ajay will have opportunities to work with Clean City Coalition partners and leaders to understand how policy decisions impact their priorities and structure Black & Veatch solutions to help cities and governments in their quest to achieve their decarbonization goals."

Kasarabada, a 23-year Black & Veatch veteran, brings experience in air quality and greenhouse gas emissions, distributed generation and renewable energy, electrification and decarbonization road mapping. He has helped deliver resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions to energy clients, water and wastewater utilities, transit districts, and critical infrastructure facilities.

"TEP's work to bring together Clean Cities coalitions is pivotal to advancing sustainability efforts and aligns with our focus areas and capabilities," Kasarabada said. "At Black & Veatch, we are provided unique opportunities to utilize our expertise in renewable energy, decarbonization and transportation to work with leaders and partners to better understand how their decisions impact sustainability, business growth and resiliency goals."

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Transportation Energy Partners

Transportation Energy Partners (TEP) is a national, non-profit organization that brings Clean Cities Coalition leaders together with the clean transportation industry to achieve energy independence by promoting policies that advance markets for cleaner fuels and vehicles. TEP works closely with and provides educational and policy support to the nearly 90 Clean Cities coalitions and their 15,000 stakeholders that participate in the U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities program. As a result of some TEP efforts, leaders at all levels of government are better served with funding for the deployment of clean vehicles, fuels and infrastructure. Learn more about TEP here.

