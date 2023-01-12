Anzeige
12.01.2023
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 12

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 11 January 2023 was 330.95p (ex income) 333.20p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

12 January 2023

