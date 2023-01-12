IRLAB Therapeutics has announced that it has selected a drug candidate from its P003 discovery programme. The candidate, IRL1117, will now progress towards Phase I clinical studies, anticipated to begin in 2024. IRL1117 is being developed as a once-daily oral dose treatment for Parkinson's disease (PD) symptoms, intended to overcome issues with the existing standard of care treatment, levodopa, which include short duration of action and uncontrolled involuntary movement (dyskinesia). The news not only strengthens IRLAB's already busy pipeline but is yet further validation of the company's machine learning discovery platform's (ISP's) ability to deliver clinical candidates, which we view as a major asset for the company. We value IRLAB at SEK6.72bn or SEK129.8 per share.

