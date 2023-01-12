Specialty Paper Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 33.95 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 3.94% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Specialty Paper Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Specialty Paper Market" By Product (Décor Paper, Packaging Paper), By Application (Building & Construction, Industrial), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Specialty Paper Market size was valued at USD 24.89 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 33.95 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.94% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Specialty Paper Market Overview

Specialty papers are those that are produced or later modified for a particular purpose. They are either produced separately or ordinary paper is changed into specialty paper by coating it with chemicals used to make specialty paper and pulp, enabling it to be used for a particular purpose. These papers stand out from standard packaging papers thanks to their distinctive characteristics, which include being lightweight and having a high degree of opacity. These papers are widely used in industrial, printing, and packaging applications.

The global specialty paper market's main growth engine is the increase in disposable income. To prepare the pulp for a particular use, specialty chemicals are added after the pulp is fed into the paper-making machine (from sources such as wood chips, recycled paper, wood pulp, and cotton fibre). Specialty paper is a lucrative market, as the paper industry has learned. They are everywhere in consumers' daily lives, including coffee filters, decorative sheets, insulation paper, and carbonless copy paper.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Specialty Paper Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Specialty Paper Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Domtar Corporation, Mondi Plc., Sappi Limited, International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Group, Inc, Stora ENSO Oyj, ITC Ltd, Munksjo Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, And Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Specialty Paper Market into Product, Application, and Geography.

Specialty Paper Market, by Product

Décor Paper



Packaging Paper



Printing Paper



Release Liner Paper



Others

Specialty Paper Market, by Application

Building & Construction



Industrial



Printing & writing



Packaging & labeling



Others

Specialty Paper Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

