Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2023 | 17:02
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sea Change Radio: Adam Minter: The Promise of Autonomous Vehicles for Rural America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Sea Change Radio

Have you ever been so tired behind the wheel that you needed to pull over to rest? Well, that's one of the problems autonomous or self-driving vehicles promise to eliminate. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adam Minter about the world of autonomous vehicles. We examine the impact autonomous vehicles might have on rural America, look at an appealing test program in a sparsely populated area of Minnesota, and explore how the elimination of drivers might assist those who cannot - or should not - be driving.

Sea Change Radio, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sea Change Radio on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sea Change Radio
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sea-change-radio
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sea Change Radio

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735055/Adam-Minter-The-Promise-of-Autonomous-Vehicles-for-Rural-America

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.