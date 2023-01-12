Anzeige
Altona Rare Earths Plc - Result of AGM
Altona Rare Earths Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 12

12 January 2023

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") mining projects in Africa, is pleased to announce that at its AGM, held on 11 January, all resolutions were passed.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaRE.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Optiva Securities (Broker)

Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882

About Altona Rare Earths Plc

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in the northwest of the country. Monte Muambe is an ancient sub-volcanic carbonatite intrusion with a 4km diameter, held under Prospecting Licence 7573L by Monte Muambe Mining Lda. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.

