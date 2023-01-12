Anzeige
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (23/23)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for warrants issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc have changed. The change was valid as of
January 10, 2023. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN New long Name/Symbol
             

GB00BQR94Q51 MINI L PEABODY AVA 02
-----------------------------------
GB00BQR94C16 MINI L PEABODY AVA 01
-----------------------------------
GB00BQR93Y60 MINI L SHELL AVA 1  
-----------------------------------
GB00BQR95065 MINI L SHELL AVA 2  
-----------------------------------
GB00BQR94S75 MINI S SHELL AVA 1  
-----------------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
