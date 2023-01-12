Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (23/23)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc have changed. The change was valid as of January 10, 2023. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New long Name/Symbol GB00BQR94Q51 MINI L PEABODY AVA 02 ----------------------------------- GB00BQR94C16 MINI L PEABODY AVA 01 ----------------------------------- GB00BQR93Y60 MINI L SHELL AVA 1 ----------------------------------- GB00BQR95065 MINI L SHELL AVA 2 ----------------------------------- GB00BQR94S75 MINI S SHELL AVA 1 ----------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB