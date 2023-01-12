Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA) (Paris:ALSMA), a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023.

Events Dates 2022 full-year revenue Tuesday, January 17, 2023 2022 full-year results Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Annual General Meeting Tuesday, June 20, 2023 2023 first-half revenue Tuesday, July 18, 2023 2023 first-half results Wednesday, October 18, 2023

This preliminary agenda may be modified. Each publication will be released after market close.

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.

SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.

SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.

Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

Marché de cotation : Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Mnémonique: ALSMA

Contacts:

SMAIO

Philippe Roussouly

Président directeur général

Renaut Fritsch

Directeur financier

investors@smaio.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky/Quentin Massé

Relations investisseurs

smaio@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Relations médias

smaio@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 98