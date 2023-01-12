Regulatory News:

At its meeting on January 12, 2023, the Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) has, pursuant to authorization from the combined general meeting dated July 21, 2022, decided to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling 1,000,000 treasury shares (1.93 of the share capital), as announced in the press release dated December 21, 2022, relating to the end of its share buyback programme.

Further to this cancellation, Rémy Cointreau owns 396,7011 in treasury shares, or 0.78%1 of its share capital after reduction.

The share capital now amounts to 81 257 113.60 euros, divided into 50 785 696 shares.

1 Excluding shares (in the process of being returned) from the liquidity contract terminated on January 6, 2023

