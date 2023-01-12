DriverDO LLC: Zarif Haque on The Evolution of the Gig-Driving Economy

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The term "gig economy" entered the vernacular over a decade ago to describe the part-time freelance work many people took on to supplement income during The Great Recession. While the term "gig" has been around much longer, its definition is now broadened to include "side jobs" performed across a wide variety of industries.

Among the 78 million people that the gig economy is expected to employ globally in 2023, nearly 30 percent will be employed by transportation or delivery companies. As the industry's leading vehicle transport company, Draiver collaborates with gig drivers to move vehicle assets, while offering more professional driving experiences. Kansas-based entrepreneur, and CEO and Founder of Draiver , Zarif Haque , highlights the benefits of becoming an independent contractor as the gig-driving economy continues to evolve.

History of the Gig Economy

The gig economy got its start in the early 1900s as jazz musicians played from club to club, then in the 1940s, agencies like Manpower entered the scene, and placed people in jobs on a temporary basis. By 1995, 10 percent of Americans were contractors, temps or on-call workers.

The Internet jumpstarted the next generation of gig jobs, when Craigslist became the first online site to feature listings for one-off jobs. In 1999 Upwork, the largest global freelancing database, was created. But it wasn't until the rise of mobile that the gig-driving economy took off. In 2010, two entrepreneurs, realizing how hard it was to find rides, created the first ride-hailing app on the market. Five years later, they marked their 1 billionth ride.

"Today, more than 1 in 3 workers in the United States have engaged in some form of gig work, and smart companies know they must meet the rising demand with better experiences," said Zarif Haque.

Where Is The Gig-Driving Economy Headed?

Thanks to the popularity of e-commerce, the desire for same-day delivery, and the increase in businesses wanting a delivery fleet without hiring employees. Effective navigation apps, route optimization apps and finding work on apps will impact drivers, the work they take on, and the money they make.

Flexibility and being your own boss will also be an important factor, especially as the younger workforce places stronger values on these attributes. Drivers can work part-time to supplement their regular job or transition into becoming a driver on a full-time basis and leaving their 9-to-5 job behind. Finally, the push for more job security will continue. While gig drivers can set their own hours, they still need to be prepared for a lack of predictability at times.

Draiver Focuses On The Gig-Driving Future

Draiver is charting a new approach for gig economy drivers. "By using the fastest routing AI technology in the market, we're able to provide better bottom lines for business customers and better benefits for drivers," said Haque . "We're offering a smarter solution for companies with vehicle transport needs, but we're also highly focused on drivers and providing them more reliable and professional driving experiences."

As most gig workers don't have access to benefits that traditional jobs provide, like insurance or paid time off, they seek more work-life balance and the ability to set their own hours to care for children and other family members. "Prioritizing what matters to gig drivers can help them create a more enjoyable gig driving experience - Draiver offers a better way to make money, to drive with less overhead and elevated pay, as part of an elite and professional network of drivers."

As more people turn to the gig-driving economy each year, companies in the space must evolve with increasing demand and consumer preferences. Providing better benefits and experiences will be the industry's most important competitive advantage to attract and retain valuable gig-drivers looking for more professional driving experiences.

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER uses best-in-class AI logistics software and a national vetted, insured driver marketplace to deliver vehicles globally. Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, DRAIVER operates across the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Clients range from global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)

