All Products Meet Applicable Health, Safety and Environmental Requirements

G&H Orthodontics (www.ghorthodontics.com), a leading provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community, today announced that it is Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certified in the European Union. Fewer than 10% of all medical device companies worldwide have achieved this milestone.

This MDR certification verifies that G&H meets the most current regulatory requirements for its systems and its portfolio. All manufacturers and vendors must recertify and meet these compliance deadlines to continue distributing medical devices in the European market. 20% of manufacturers reported that they will not invest to recertify to EU MDR.

As an MDR-certified company, G&H can continue to ensure a supply of high-quality, trusted orthodontics products to doctors and their patients.

"This is the result of two-plus years of intensive work from our team," G&H CEO John Voskuil said. "Other manufacturers may have exited the market or focused only on aligners, but we are committed to a full portfolio and uninterrupted service to our customers."

Since September 2020, G&H has dedicated more than 30,000 hours and invested millions of dollars to achieve MDR certification. These investments further position G&H as an authority and solutions provider in the orthodontic community.

The MDR mandates will ultimately improve patient safety with more rigorous efficacy requirements for medical devices. As an example of one measure taken to satisfy increased product traceability, G&H now uses unique device identification (UDI) mechanisms.

G&H has a long history of developing brackets, wires, elastomers, aligners and attachments. With 22,000 products now MDR certified, G&H remains dedicated to providing safe, reliable devices for the EU market and world at large.

"We've invested in a new plant, new equipment and new processes so that we have the highest quality products," Voskuil said. "Our top priority is making sure doctors have the products they need to deliver the best patient care."

About G&H Orthodontics

For over 45 years, G&H Orthodontics has been the industry's wire experts, providing a comprehensive portfolio of products. As a manufacturer, we own everything we do with a level of accountability not found elsewhere, from sourcing raw materials to final inspection. We're committed to fostering authentic relationships and actively solving the problems of the doctors and patients we serve. To learn more, visit www.ghorthodontics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005131/en/

Contacts:

Jim Aycock

VP Sales, Marketing and Business Development

G&H Orthodontics

jaycock@ghortho.com

317.346.6655