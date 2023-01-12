Anzeige
FedEx Corporation: FedEx and the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

FedEx supports the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit one of the nation's largest gatherings of African American business owners in the U.S.

Supplier Diversity

For more than two decades, FedEx has proactively sourced products and services from small, minority- and women- owned Businesses across our supply chain. In 2021 we procured $18.7 billion in goods and services from diverse and small business suppliers.

We regularly collaborate with national and regional diversity organizations to promote the growth of small and diverse businesses and to increase opportunities for FedEx to work with these enterprises.

Other FedEx programs and initiatives designed to help entrepreneurs include the online FedEx Small Business Center which features shipping solutions and e-commerce tips, and the Small Business Grant Contest which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022 and distributed a collective prize pool of more than $365,000 in the US. The contest now takes place in more than 16 countries.

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
