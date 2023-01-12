Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2023 | 20:02
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Webster Bank: Committed to Making an Impact in the Communities Where We Live & Work

NEW HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Because philanthropy is such an important part of what Webster Bank's Office of Corporate Responsibility oversees, they have launched a Community Investment Strategy, committing $6.5 billion over three years. There are several ways they are investing in communities, including philanthropy, community development lending, and small business lending - specifically targeting minority and women-owned businesses. Webster Bank is also investing in Finance Labs, watching those with respect to philanthropy and affordable housing investment.

Webster Bank, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of News 8 WTNH

