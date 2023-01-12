Brookfield, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - SYFG, a top Connecticut financial advisory firm, unveiled its faith-based alternatives to traditional investing options.

CEO Beth Worthington, BFA, and her team at SYFG specialize in faith-based investing, offering investors the opportunity to align their investments with their values and convictions.

"We understand that investing can be intimidating and overwhelming, especially in today's volatile market," says Worthington. "That's why we take the extra step to learn the values of our clients and work with them to create portfolios that they can be proud of and that align with their beliefs. Not every advisor understands the screening process that goes into creating these types of portfolios."





Beth Worthington

In addition to providing personalized, values-based portfolios, SYFG sets itself apart by prioritizing education and understanding. Worthington believes that when clients understand their options and the reasoning behind them, they are more likely to stick to their investment strategy and find peace of mind in their decisions.

"The key to investing is understanding how various psychological and neurological factors influence decisions. We believe faith-based investing options help clients stay at ease which helps their performance and keeps the focus on their goals," Beth added.

SYFG is dedicated to providing investors with a unique approach to investing that caters to their specific values and convictions. Worthington encourages potential clients to ask questions and be open and honest about the details of their financial situation. "The more you share with your advisor, the better he or she can help. Don't be afraid to ask questions and make sure you understand your options," Beth said.

