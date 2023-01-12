Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
WKN: A1KA8Z ISIN: US00191G1031 
Frankfurt
12.01.23
08:01 Uhr
3,220 Euro
+0,180
+5,92 %
12.01.2023
ARC Document Solutions to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results on February 22, 2023

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining its performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2446. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2732. The conference code is 6872020 and will be required to dial into the call. A live webcast will also be made available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/829355254/guest and may also be found on the Overview and Events & Presentation pages of ARC Document Solution's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735098/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-2022-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-Results-on-February-22-2023

