Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - DeVase Financial, led by CEO Jonathon DeVase, is proud to introduce a new concept in financial planning known as "infinite banking." This innovative concept allows small business owners over 45 years of age with an established business and a net worth of over $1 million to essentially own their own bank-like system and allows them to access their own money without any requirements that a lender would normally require.

The concepts, which were implemented by DeVase Financial founder and independent insurance broker Jonathon DeVase, focuses on helping individuals and small business owners protect their income and their quality of life from potential disasters, while also providing an alternative way to manage their finances. The system offers a unique way to grow wealth and plan for the future, with the added benefit of potentially reducing tax liability in the future.

"The most important change in our industry right now is the internet changing the dynamics of trust and differentiation," said Jonathon DeVase, CEO of DeVase Financial. "The infinite banking concept allows clients to have greater control over their financial future, by giving them access to their own money in a more efficient way."





DeVase Financial has been in the financial industry for 6 years and is an active member in the Wildfire Business Networking community. They're also dedicated to helping small business owners build successful and sustainable businesses. "We know that running a business is hard work, and it's easy to get overwhelmed by the financial aspects of it," DeVase said. "That's where we come in. We're here to help small business owners navigate the complexities of finance, so they can focus on what they do best - running and growing their businesses."

To learn more about DeVase Financial and the services they offer, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathon-devase-b6b7b117a/ .

