

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is cutting its Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's target compensation by more than 41% in 2023, citing investor guidance and a request from Cook himself to adjust his pay.



The company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it will reduce Cook's target compensation to $49 million in 2023 from $84 million in 2022.



As part of the changes, the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and tied to Apple's performance will increase to 75% in 2023 from 50%, as well as in future years, the company said in the filing.



Cook received total compensation of $99.42 million, including base salary, stock grants and incentives, in 2022 compared to the $98.73 million he received in 2021, and $14.77 million he got in 2020.



The total compensation received by Cook in 2022 includes $3.00 million as base salary, $82.99 million as stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $12.00 million, and all other compensations of $1.43 million.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de