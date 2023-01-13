

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports declined at the end of the year, the General Administration of Customs reportedly said Friday.



Exports posted an annual fall of 9.9 percent in December, almost in line with economists' forecast of -10.0 percent.



At the same time, imports decreased 7.5 percent from the last year, compared to the expected fall of 9.8 percent.



As a result, the trade balance showed a surplus of $78 billion. This was larger than the forecast of $76.2 billion.



Total goods imports and exports hit a record of CNY 42.07 trillion in 2022, the customs office reportedly said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de