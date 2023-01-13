Das Instrument 3FV KYG8268W1024 SOLARGIGA ENERGY H. HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2023

The instrument 3FV KYG8268W1024 SOLARGIGA ENERGY H. HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2023



Das Instrument PZ41 ES0171743901 PROMOTORA D.IN. A EO 0,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2023

The instrument PZ41 ES0171743901 PROMOTORA D.IN. A EO 0,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2023



Das Instrument 4ZT0 NO0012555459 ENDUR ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2023

The instrument 4ZT0 NO0012555459 ENDUR ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2023



Das Instrument DGEN IE00BLCH4S17 HANETF-ICLIMA S.ENER. DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2023

The instrument DGEN IE00BLCH4S17 HANETF-ICLIMA S.ENER. DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2023

