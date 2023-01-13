The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.01.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.01.2023Aktien1 IT0005523839 Dotstay S.p.A.2 EE3100137985 Enefit Green A.S.3 PLEMPCT00017 EMPLOCITY S.A.4 CA18453D3031 CleanGo Innovations Inc.Anleihen1 US89236TKN45 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.2 BE6340849569 Elia Transmission Belgium N.V.3 XS2577384691 Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S.4 XS2574871997 Motability Operations Group PLC5 USN6945AAL19 Petrobras Global Finance B.V.6 USU9029YAB66 Uber Technologies Inc.7 US251526CS67 Deutsche Bank AG8 CH1230442613 Banque Cantonale de Genève9 XS2576298991 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)10 CH1230759537 Kommunalbanken AS11 DE000NLB33Y4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 DE000NLB33Z1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-13 CH1232107040 Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken14 US73730EAE32 POSCO15 USY7S272AH57 POSCO16 US73730EAD58 POSCO17 USY7S272AG74 POSCO18 US73730EAC75 POSCO19 USY7S272AF91 POSCO20 US89236TKQ75 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.21 US89236TKR58 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.22 FR001400F4B8 Agence France Locale23 XS2577127884 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.24 DE000A30V5F6 Deutsche Bank AG25 US279158AS81 Ecopetrol S.A.26 XS2576365188 Luminor Bank AS27 CH0506071296 Luzern, Kanton28 XS2577054716 Länsförsäkringar Bank AB29 XS2574870759 Motability Operations Group PLC30 XS2577104321 Municipality Finance PLC31 XS2577139111 National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC32 AT000B093901 Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG33 DE000A3H3GK4 Saarland34 XS2577134401 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich35 XS2577136109 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich36 XS2577135127 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich37 FR001400F703 Schneider Electric SE38 DE000A30V5G4 Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw39 FR001400F2K3 Spie S.A.40 XS2576550672 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC41 XS2576550326 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC42 FR001400F6E7 ALD S.A.43 DE000CZ43ZN8 Commerzbank AG44 FR001400F7K2 Crédit Agricole S.A.45 DE000A30WF68 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG46 XS2577109049 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development47 DE000HLB7B89 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale48 DE000HLB7B06 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale49 DE000HLB7AX2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale50 DE000HLB7AZ7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale51 DE000HLB7AW4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale52 DE000HLB7AY0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale53 DE000NLB34Y2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-54 FR001400F711 Schneider Electric SE55 US900123DG28 Türkei, Republik