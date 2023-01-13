The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.01.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.01.2023
Aktien
1 IT0005523839 Dotstay S.p.A.
2 EE3100137985 Enefit Green A.S.
3 PLEMPCT00017 EMPLOCITY S.A.
4 CA18453D3031 CleanGo Innovations Inc.
Anleihen
1 US89236TKN45 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
2 BE6340849569 Elia Transmission Belgium N.V.
3 XS2577384691 Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S.
4 XS2574871997 Motability Operations Group PLC
5 USN6945AAL19 Petrobras Global Finance B.V.
6 USU9029YAB66 Uber Technologies Inc.
7 US251526CS67 Deutsche Bank AG
8 CH1230442613 Banque Cantonale de Genève
9 XS2576298991 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
10 CH1230759537 Kommunalbanken AS
11 DE000NLB33Y4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 DE000NLB33Z1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
13 CH1232107040 Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken
14 US73730EAE32 POSCO
15 USY7S272AH57 POSCO
16 US73730EAD58 POSCO
17 USY7S272AG74 POSCO
18 US73730EAC75 POSCO
19 USY7S272AF91 POSCO
20 US89236TKQ75 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
21 US89236TKR58 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
22 FR001400F4B8 Agence France Locale
23 XS2577127884 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
24 DE000A30V5F6 Deutsche Bank AG
25 US279158AS81 Ecopetrol S.A.
26 XS2576365188 Luminor Bank AS
27 CH0506071296 Luzern, Kanton
28 XS2577054716 Länsförsäkringar Bank AB
29 XS2574870759 Motability Operations Group PLC
30 XS2577104321 Municipality Finance PLC
31 XS2577139111 National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC
32 AT000B093901 Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG
33 DE000A3H3GK4 Saarland
34 XS2577134401 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich
35 XS2577136109 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich
36 XS2577135127 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich
37 FR001400F703 Schneider Electric SE
38 DE000A30V5G4 Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw
39 FR001400F2K3 Spie S.A.
40 XS2576550672 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC
41 XS2576550326 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC
42 FR001400F6E7 ALD S.A.
43 DE000CZ43ZN8 Commerzbank AG
44 FR001400F7K2 Crédit Agricole S.A.
45 DE000A30WF68 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
46 XS2577109049 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
47 DE000HLB7B89 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
48 DE000HLB7B06 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
49 DE000HLB7AX2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
50 DE000HLB7AZ7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
51 DE000HLB7AW4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
52 DE000HLB7AY0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
53 DE000NLB34Y2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
54 FR001400F711 Schneider Electric SE
55 US900123DG28 Türkei, Republik
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.01.2023
Aktien
1 IT0005523839 Dotstay S.p.A.
2 EE3100137985 Enefit Green A.S.
3 PLEMPCT00017 EMPLOCITY S.A.
4 CA18453D3031 CleanGo Innovations Inc.
Anleihen
1 US89236TKN45 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
2 BE6340849569 Elia Transmission Belgium N.V.
3 XS2577384691 Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S.
4 XS2574871997 Motability Operations Group PLC
5 USN6945AAL19 Petrobras Global Finance B.V.
6 USU9029YAB66 Uber Technologies Inc.
7 US251526CS67 Deutsche Bank AG
8 CH1230442613 Banque Cantonale de Genève
9 XS2576298991 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
10 CH1230759537 Kommunalbanken AS
11 DE000NLB33Y4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 DE000NLB33Z1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
13 CH1232107040 Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken
14 US73730EAE32 POSCO
15 USY7S272AH57 POSCO
16 US73730EAD58 POSCO
17 USY7S272AG74 POSCO
18 US73730EAC75 POSCO
19 USY7S272AF91 POSCO
20 US89236TKQ75 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
21 US89236TKR58 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
22 FR001400F4B8 Agence France Locale
23 XS2577127884 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
24 DE000A30V5F6 Deutsche Bank AG
25 US279158AS81 Ecopetrol S.A.
26 XS2576365188 Luminor Bank AS
27 CH0506071296 Luzern, Kanton
28 XS2577054716 Länsförsäkringar Bank AB
29 XS2574870759 Motability Operations Group PLC
30 XS2577104321 Municipality Finance PLC
31 XS2577139111 National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC
32 AT000B093901 Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG
33 DE000A3H3GK4 Saarland
34 XS2577134401 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich
35 XS2577136109 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich
36 XS2577135127 Saudi-Arabien, Königreich
37 FR001400F703 Schneider Electric SE
38 DE000A30V5G4 Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw
39 FR001400F2K3 Spie S.A.
40 XS2576550672 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC
41 XS2576550326 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC
42 FR001400F6E7 ALD S.A.
43 DE000CZ43ZN8 Commerzbank AG
44 FR001400F7K2 Crédit Agricole S.A.
45 DE000A30WF68 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
46 XS2577109049 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
47 DE000HLB7B89 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
48 DE000HLB7B06 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
49 DE000HLB7AX2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
50 DE000HLB7AZ7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
51 DE000HLB7AW4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
52 DE000HLB7AY0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
53 DE000NLB34Y2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
54 FR001400F711 Schneider Electric SE
55 US900123DG28 Türkei, Republik
