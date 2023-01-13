

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTECH) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $496.8 million from $457.8 million, prior year. EBIT margin was at 19.6%, increased 60 basis points from last year.



Revenue was $3.24 billion, up 9.0% from last year. In constant currency, revenue growth was 13.1%. Services revenue was up 15.4% in constant currency.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects: revenue to be between 13.5% - 14.0% in constant currency; and services revenue to be between 16.0% - 16.5% in constant currency. EBIT margin guidance has been narrowed to 18.0% - 18.5%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de