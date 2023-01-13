DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2738
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 770603
CODE: UHYC LN
ISIN: LU1435356065
ISIN: LU1435356065
