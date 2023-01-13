DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 161.3507
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6446964
CODE: MTXX LN
ISIN: LU1650490474
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 215542 EQS News ID: 1534451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534451&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)