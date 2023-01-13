DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 7.9921

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1494966

CODE: KLMG LN

ISIN: LU1563455630

