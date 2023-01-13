DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.0434

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46767977

CODE: PRIR LN

ISIN: LU1931975152

