Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 13
[13.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|204,088,017.74
|8.7295
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,545.37
|88.0501
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,511,071.05
|99.7039
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,391,106.86
|107.2347
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,068,190.26
|105.4989
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,739,900.63
|103.3069
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,150,113.44
|98.3696
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,082,843.16
|9.0304
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,151,422.76
|10.0505
