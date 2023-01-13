Anzeige
13.01.2023
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 13

[13.01.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.01.23IE00BN4GXL6323,379,000.00EUR0204,088,017.748.7295
12.01.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0887,545.3788.0501
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.01.23IE00BMQ5Y5571,178,600.00EUR0117,511,071.0599.7039
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.01.23IE00BMDWWS85134,202.00USD014,391,106.86107.2347
12.01.23IE00BN0T9H7057,519.00GBP06,068,190.26105.4989
12.01.23IE00BKX90X67113,641.00EUR011,739,900.63103.3069
12.01.23IE00BKX90W5042,189.00CHF04,150,113.4498.3696
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.01.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD063,082,843.169.0304
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.01.23IE000L1I4R943,000,000.00USD030,151,422.7610.0505
