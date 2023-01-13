DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.8047

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3202204

CODE: ESDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LN Sequence No.: 215644 EQS News ID: 1534663 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

