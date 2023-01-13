DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.3971
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8696176
CODE: GPAB LN
ISIN: LU2198882362
