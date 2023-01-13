

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K stocks rose notably on Friday as data showed the British economy unexpectedly grew in November.



GDP grew 0.1 percent in the month as food and drink businesses benefited from the FIFA World Cup.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,838 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Miners extended recent gains, with Antofagasta and Glencore rising about 2 percent each after China's exports and imports figures came in above forecasts.



Banks Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings rallied 1-2 percent.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose half a percent after saying it is planning job cuts to keep a lid on costs.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de