Freitag, 13.01.2023
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
PR Newswire
13.01.2023 | 10:54
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kia Corporation: Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award

-Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year

NEW DELHI and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.

Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award

The ICOTY awards, held under the aegis of the Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI), are the most coveted automotive awards in India and are often referred to as the Oscars of the Indian automotive industry. The award is an expert and independent judgment of the best new car. The highly experienced jury members are responsible for selecting a single decisive winner. The criteria like price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian driving conditions are particularly important factors that are considered while deciding on the winner.

"India is one of the most important markets for Kia, as the Indian market has grown at an unprecedented rate. Kia has become one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the Indian market and to be recognized by the Indian Car of the Year jury is a significant achievement for the whole Kia family," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, Kia Corporation. "The Kia Carens highlights our commitment to offer tailor-made family vehicles to meet Indian customers' needs, while the Kia EV6 embodies our vision to pave the road for electrified mobility solutions for India. We will continue our efforts to contribute to the future of mobility for customers in India and around the world"

Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award

"We are thankful to the esteemed ICOTY jury members for this honor. This is a well-deserved recognition for the Kia brand and speaks volumes for our technological prowess, capabilities and understanding of Indian market," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India. "It is a true reflection of our successful journey in India and a great motivation for us to keep working and contributing towards an inspiring tomorrow."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982993/Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982994/Photo_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-carens-wins-indian-car-of-the-year-2023-and-ev6-takes-green-car-award-301721188.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
