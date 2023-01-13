DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1706

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 659435

CODE: PR1T LN

ISIN: LU2182388665

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN Sequence No.: 215701 EQS News ID: 1534803 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534803&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)