

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were set for a weekly gain amid bets that the Federal Reserve will soon ease up on its aggressive interest-rate hikes.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,904.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,907.35.



The dollar index sank to fresh seven-month lows and Treasury yields extended declines, as fresh data showed U.S. consumer price inflation increased at a slower rate in December, matching expectations from economists.



U.S. consumer inflation edged down by 0.1 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November.



The annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 6.5 percent from 7.1 percent in November, marking the smallest increase since October 2021.



A report on import and export prices in December may attract attention later in the day along with preliminary data on consumer sentiment in January, which includes readings on inflation expectations.



Investors were also reacting to mixed comments from Fed officials. While St. Louis Fed president James Bullard favored lifting rates above 5 percent as soon as possible, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker supported smaller 25-basis-point rate hikes going forward.



More regional Fed bank presidents will be speaking over the course of the day.



