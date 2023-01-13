Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.01.2023 | 11:34
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (1/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Photocat A/S (the
"Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of six annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, in connection to its
disclosure of a business acquisition on June 28, 2022, breached Article 17 of
the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by not including information about the
purchase price of the acquisition and thereby not enabling a complete and
correct assessment of the acquisition. The Company consequently also breached
item 4.1 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company did not disclose
a notice to, nor a communiqué from, its annual general meeting 2020 through a
press release and that the Company thereby breached item 4.2.3 (a) and (b) in
combination with item 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook. 

Furthermore, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company breached
item 4.2.3 (b) in combination with item 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook when it
did not disclose a communiqué from its annual general meeting 2021 until the
day following the meeting and therefore not as soon as possible. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
orders the Company to pay a fine of six annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1111981
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.