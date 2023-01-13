

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.76 billion, or $5.03 per share. This compares with $4.07 billion, or $4.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.06 billion or $5.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $82.79 billion from $73.74 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $4.76 Bln. vs. $4.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.03 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $82.79 Bln vs. $73.74 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITEDHEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de