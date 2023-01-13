Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for instruments issued by Handelsbanken (26/23)

Upon request by the issuer, short names for instruments issued by Handelsbanken will change. The change will be valid as of January 16, 2023. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New Short Name Old Short Name SE0018405110 ELU3N 150SHBX ELU3N 150SHB SE0018405136 ELU3D 190SHBX ELU3D 190SHB SE0018404279 SCA3C 160SHBX SCA3C 160SHB For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB