Freitag, 13.01.2023
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 
Tradegate
12.01.23
09:50 Uhr
9,910 Euro
+0,046
+0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6949,72214:16
9,6989,72014:16
GlobeNewswire
13.01.2023 | 12:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for instruments issued by Handelsbanken (26/23)

Upon request by the issuer, short names for instruments issued by Handelsbanken
will change. The change will be valid as of January 16, 2023. ISIN codes will
remain unchanged. 


ISIN     New Short Name Old Short Name
SE0018405110 ELU3N 150SHBX  ELU3N 150SHB 
SE0018405136 ELU3D 190SHBX  ELU3D 190SHB 
SE0018404279 SCA3C 160SHBX  SCA3C 160SHB 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
