

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $8.93 compared to $10.68, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $8.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net profit was $1.26 billion or $8.29 per share compared to $1.64 billion or $10.63 per share, prior year.



Revenue declined to $4.34 billion from $5.11 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $4.25 billion in revenue.



Shares of BlackRock are up 1% in pre-market trade on Friday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKROCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de