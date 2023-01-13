

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $6.90 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $6.77 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $24.53 billion from $22.06 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $6.90 Bln. vs. $6.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $24.53 Bln vs. $22.06 Bln last year.



