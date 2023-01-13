

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $10.40 billion, or $3.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $35.57 billion from $30.35 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $11.01 Bln. vs. $10.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.57 vs. $3.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.07 -Revenue (Q4): $35.57 Bln vs. $30.35 Bln last year.



