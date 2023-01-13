Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats to Showcase All-New 240 Dual Console GFX ECO, 340 GFX, and 400 GFX at the Miami Boat Show February 15th to 19th

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it is attending the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19, 2023, located at the Suzuki Oasis at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club.

Three of the Company's Twin Vee Go Fish X (GFX) models will be on display for the public:

the thirty-four-foot 340 GFX,

the forty-foot 400 GFX, and

the all-new twenty-four-foot 240 Dual Console GFX ECO.

Twin Vee's 240 DC GFX ECO, the first of its kind, will be equipped with Suzuki's all-new 140 horsepower Eco outboard motors, which come installed with Suzuki's innovative Micro-Plastics Filter device. The filter device collects microplastics near the water's surface by running the boat, allowing boaters to become a part of the solution to the global challenge of micro-plastic pollution. Additionally, the Company plans to utilize sustainable materials to build its 240 DC GFX ECO to encourage eco-friendly manufacturing in the recreational marine industry.

The 240 DC GFX ECO is a part of Suzuki's CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT. At the heart of the campaign, Suzuki spearheads an ongoing worldwide waterside clean-up campaign, reducing plastic packaging for its products, and collecting marine-plastic waste through its new outboard filter device. "We are thrilled to be a part of Suzuki's efforts to promote environmental sustainability. We can't wait to show off our brand new 240 DC ECO, as well as our popular 400 GFX and 340 GFX to boat show attendees," says Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

"Being at the Suzuki Oasis at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is the perfect venue for us," explains Visconti. "Our staff will be on hand to answer any questions attendees might have. We'll be exhibiting the expansive interiors with upholstered and cushioned seating and the larger deck space of the 400 GFX and 340 GFX. And, of course, we are excited to debut our contribution to Suzuki's CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, the 240 DC ECO. I believe people visiting us at the boat show will be in for a real treat."

Visit Twin Vee at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19, 2023, at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club at 1635 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, visit the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show website at https://www.miamiboatshow.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for over 27 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding plans to utilize sustainable materials to build the Company's 240 DC GFX ECO to encourage eco-friendly manufacturing in the recreational marine industry and showing off the Company's 240 DC ECO as well as its 400 GFX and 340 GFX to boat show attendees at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to manufacture and show off its boat models as planned, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

