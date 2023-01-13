Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Finxeed held the grand launching for STOT - World's First Certified Digital Asset Prop Firm, in conjunction with Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Summit 2023. Over 1000 attendees took part both in-person and virtually.

STOT grand launching was successfully initiated by Mr. Jaz Pee - CEO of Finxeed, Mr. Kenn Woo - Co-Founder of Finxeed, Mr. Gary - CMO of Finxeed and Mrs. Jasmine - Regional Manager of Finxeed. Finxeed's core team was accompanied by two core partners, Dr. Samuel - Senior Financial Advisor of CBFG and Mr. Eric - Founder of Maneki.

STOT is the World's First Certified Digital Asset Prop Firm, as the key initiative to further empowerment of trust within the blockchain community. STOT will be a platform for traders to learn, share and grow their trading skills and strategies and gain their credibility scoring profile in the decentralized society. It will feature a variety of tools and resources to help traders improve their trading abilities and credibility and make more informed decisions. Participants in STOT will have the chance to trade as STOT alumni on behalf of the Partnered Trading Platform. Finxeed hopes that STOT will become a hub for traders to learn, grow, collaborate, and most importantly build trust.

"As a certified STOT trader, you can take part in our funds' management program, and you don't have to look for investors to invest in you, because our fund's management program will act as a bridge to connect certified traders with qualified investors. STOT will go through a rigorous process to help traders review the funds before allocating them to traders" highlighted Mr. Hanson - Head of Product of Finxeed.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was carried out between Mr. Jaz Pee - CEO of Finxeed and Dr. Samuel - Cuyo Bank and Financial Group (CBFG), to further strengthen the position of STOT in communities of traditional finance and to develop an on-chain carbon exchange that would introduce a whole new asset class for certified STOT traders.

Finxeed also came to an agreement with Maneki to further expand into the Web 3.0 communities by co-developing a launchpad and exchange that will enable certified STOT traders to participate in and launch certified projects in the non-fungible token space.

"I appreciate the engagement of partners and communities in shaping the future of digital transformation. We can't wait for you guys to experience STOT with us, as we believe in driving change for the betterment of the community, together," stated Mr. Jaz Pee - CEO of Finxeed.

Finxeed plays an important role with investors and consumers and the Web 3.0 community as one of the key communicators to develop an expansive, healthy, and trusted market together. The conception of STOT spans from Finxeed's belief that empowering trust within the DeFi community starts with digital asset traders.

About STOT

About Finxeed

Founded in 2022, Finxeed is a decentralized credibility scoring platform powered by a group of experienced professionals from the fields of finance, technology, and marketing. Finxeed's team specialises in creating cutting-edge solutions for the digitised world. The company is also backed by leading venture capitalists and angel investors who share the vision of creating a trust network through big data to enhance trust, transparency, and security in a decentralized society.

By combining on-chain footprint data collection systems, decentralized credibility scoring, and supervisory technology, Finxeed will build a trust-centric environment that spans the entire blockchain industry vertical, leading the wave in provenance, authenticity, and credibility in Web 3.0 technologies.

Media Contact

Representative: MingYue Lee

Contact: (60) 18 663 0882

Email: stot@finxeed.com

Website: www.finxeed.com/stot





