DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1G LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 290.2451

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16851

CODE: CC1G LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

