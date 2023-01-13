DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)
DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.6892
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23030
CODE: 500D LN
ISIN: LU2391437253
