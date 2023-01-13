DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.0892
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 968599
CODE: ANXU LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
