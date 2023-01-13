INVESTMENT ADVISOR CLEAVEMOOR LAUNCHES ITS HEADLINE FUND 'CLEAVEMOOR 10'

Consumer sector focused fund employs a unique hedge fund and private equity hybrid strategy

Funds seeks to optimise returns with a combination of a long/short equities portfolio and long-term private equity investments

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleavemoor, the consumer sector specialist investment advisor, is pleased to announce the launch of its headline fund, Cleavemoor 10. The fund is open ended, a segregated portfolio within a segregated portfolio company ("SPC"), registered in the Cayman Islands. Cleavemoor Limited is an appointed representative of Panima Capital Management Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The fund's fundamentals are based on Cleavemoor's unique proprietary Agile Horizon Strategy. This blends a consumer sector long/short public equities portfolio, which offers potentially faster returns, strong resilience and liquidity, with longer-term consumer private equity investments that provide unique opportunities with significant potential upside.

The fund, limited exclusively to professional investors, offers two share classes. Class A, which gives exposure to the long/short equities portfolio and the private equity investments, and Class B, which give exposure only to the long/short equities portfolio. With the Class A shares there is a five year lock up of the funds, with redemption options bi-annually, while with Class B, there is no such lock up and redemptions are available with 90 days' notice.

The firm's management team, led by founder Ewan Mitchell, formerly a member of the globally ranked Consumer Staples equity research team at Barclays Investment Bank, has identified a market gap for investors looking to balance long term, high growth potential of private equity investments with the greater liquidity and more immediate returns of the public markets.

Cleavemoor 10 is now open for investment, as of 12thJanuary 2023.

Ewan Mitchell, Founder of Cleavemoor, said: "I am very excited to launch our headline consumer-sector focused fund Cleavemoor 10. We firmly believe our unique investment strategy, fund structure, and strong team offer investors an excellent opportunity to secure robust returns from our hybrid long/short equities and private equity model. The consumer sector has always performed well in a broad variety of scenarios and with the current economic and market uncertainty it is again a sector on which investors should focus."

