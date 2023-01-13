Anzeige
Freitag, 13.01.2023
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2023 | 14:38
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Films, Inc.: American Films Releases Investor Deck

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / American Films, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMFL) ("AFI" or the "Company") today released its 2023 investor deck, including company highlights, strategy, and value proposition. The detailed presentation can be found on the Company's website and is also included at the end of this press release for easy reference.

About American Films, Inc.
American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, rights enforcement, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films and others to enforce intellectual property rights. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/.

American Films Media Contacts
Tom Murphy
(508) 579-4716
info@americanfilms.us

Follow American Films on:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Click here for full presentation.

SOURCE: American Films, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735108/American-Films-Releases-Investor-Deck

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
