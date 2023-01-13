AIA Singapore appoints Heung-min Son as its first brand ambassador promoting holistic wellness amongst Singaporeans

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Singapore today announced Tottenham Hotspur player Heung-min Son, as its first Singapore brand ambassador. Heung-min Son is a seven time Asian Footballer of the Year and last season became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot. His appointment comes as part of the AIA One Billion movement which aims to engage a billion people across the region to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030.

As AIA Singapore's brand ambassador, Heung-min Son will inspire Singaporeans to live better every day by promoting holistic wellness in 3 key aspects - physical health, motivation and mental health, and financial health - to championing AIA's brand promise of enabling the Singapore community to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

"Recognised as one of the greatest ever football players Asia has produced, Son is an icon and inspiration for many. His journey with football highlights his talent and personal values of self-improvement, grit, and determination. His values and current journey as a professional footballer to never settle for status quo is parallel to AIA Singapore's constant pursuit to better support customers to live better by achieving holistic wellness. Together with Son, we look to create greater positive impact in the lives of Singaporeans in 2023 and beyond", said Melita Teo, Chief Customer and Digital Officer, AIA Singapore.

"Many of the values and my outlook on life is imparted to me from my parents. As a child, they always inspired me to better myself in all I do, and if I wanted to be the best football player I could be, I would have to outdo myself by being in the best physical and mental health while also respecting others. To this day, I hold these values dearly that a good frame of mind, a healthy lifestyle and being a team player are important. I am honoured to be the first ambassador for AIA Singapore as we take steps to motivate more people to achieve holistic wellness together," said Heung-min Son.

With Heung-min Son's appointment, AIA Singapore reaffirms its commitment in enabling Healthier, Longer, Better Lives for Singaporeans by engaging communities in Singapore through active living, conveying the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship as well as how people can care for their physical health, mental health and financial health holistically, to positively impact lives.

Heung-min Son will play a key role in championing AIA Singapore's upcoming initiatives in the calendar year, to demonstrate the importance of holistic wellness to achieving a Healthier, Longer, Better Life. These will include activities for customers, AIA insurance representatives, corporate partners as well as employees of AIA Singapore.

AIA Singapore has been a long-standing partner of the Tottenham Hotspur as the Club's Global Principal Partner. Last year, AIA Singapore and Tottenham Hotspur jointly launched the Grant-a-Wish with AIA Better Lives Fund - a fundraising initiative to raise funds for children, youths and their families in need. Proceeds went towards supporting beneficiaries of the AIA Better Lives Fund through Community Chest, which included AIA Singapore's adopted charity partners - Children's Wishing Well to provide nutritious meals for the young children, supporting their education and helping them to realise dreams through professional qualifications in non-academic areas. For VIVA Foundation, the donations funded cancer research projects to create advanced treatments to save lives of children with cancer, curate programmes that offer holistic care for survivors to do well after treatment and enable better medical facilities. The funds raised also went to the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation.

We also brought back the popular AIA Kids' Football Clinics in November 2022, after a two-year hiatus as an extension of the Grant-A-Wish campaign. With support of Tottenham Hotspur Development Coaches - Shannon Moloney and Jerome Barker, and coaches from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), 500 children had real-time experiences on the pitch and underwent exciting rounds of drills and mini tournaments. The football clinics encouraged children to lead active lifestyles and instilling the important ethos of sportsmanship and determination, while also raising funds for the AIA Better Lives Fund. 100% of the total proceeds raised through registrations went to the Children's Wishing Well.

