UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported full year and fourth quarter 2022 results reflecting broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
"We expect the efforts by the people of our company that led to strong performance in 2022 will define 2023 as well, especially delivering balanced growth enterprise-wide, improving support for consumers and care providers, and investing to make high-quality care simpler, more accessible and affordable for everyone," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2023 growth and performance objectives established at its November 29th Investor Conference, including revenues of $357 billion to $360 billion, net earnings of $23.15 to $23.65 per share, adjusted net earnings of $24.40 to $24.90 per share and cash flows from operations of $27 billion to $28 billion.
Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Revenues
$82.8 billion
$73.7 billion
$80.9 billion
$324.2 billion
$287.6 billion
Earnings from Operations
$6.9 billion
$5.5 billion
$7.5 billion
$28.4 billion
$24.0 billion
Net Margin
5.8%
5.5%
6.5%
6.2%
6.0%
- UnitedHealth Group's 2022 revenues grew $36.6 billion or 13% year-over-year to $324.2 billion with double digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare, driven primarily by serving more people and by serving them more comprehensively.
- Full year 2022 earnings from operations were $28.4 billion, an increase of 19%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Earnings per share grew 17% compared to last year.
- The medical care ratio at 82.0% for full year 2022 and 82.8% for the fourth quarter was consistent with the company's recent Investor Conference outlook. Days claims payable were 49.9 in the fourth quarter compared to 46.8 a year ago and 50.8 in third quarter 2022. Favorable medical reserve development was $620 million in the quarter.
- The full year 2022 operating cost ratio of 14.7% compared to 14.8% in 2021, with ongoing productivity gains offset by business mix and continued investments in growth initiatives.
- Cash flows from operations for the full year were $26.2 billion or 1.3-times net income. During 2022, the company returned approximately $13 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Return on equity of 27.2% in 2022 reflected the company's strong overall growth and efficient capital structure.
UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.
Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Revenues
$63.0 billion
$56.4 billion
$62.0 billion
$249.7 billion
$222.9 billion
Earnings from Operations
$2.9 billion
$2.1 billion
$3.8 billion
$14.4 billion
$12.0 billion
Operating Margin
4.7%
3.8%
6.1%
5.8%
5.4%
- UnitedHealthcare full year revenues of $249.7 billion grew $26.8 billion or 12% year-over-year, reflecting growth in the number of people served.
- Full year operating earnings were $14.4 billion compared to $12.0 billion last year, reflecting growth in people served and continued strong medical and operating cost management.
- People served domestically by UnitedHealthcare grew by over 1.2 million in 2022, led by the company's community-based and senior offerings. The number of consumers served with domestic commercial benefit offerings grew by 275,000 over the past nine months.
Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.
Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Revenues
$47.9 billion
$41.1 billion
$46.6 billion
$182.8 billion
$155.6 billion
Earnings from Operations
$4.0 billion
$3.4 billion
$3.7 billion
$14.1 billion
$12.0 billion
Operating Margin
8.3%
8.3%
7.9%
7.7%
7.7%
- Optum full year revenues of $182.8 billion grew $27.2 billion or 17% year-over-year, led by Optum Health, and full year operating earnings increased to $14.1 billion compared to $12.0 billion last year.
- Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased by 29% in 2022, driven by growth in patients served under value-based arrangements; expansion of care delivery services, including in-home, clinic-based, ambulatory surgery, behavioral and digital; and overall increasing acuity levels of the care that can be offered.
- Optum Insight's revenue backlog increased by $7.6 billion in 2022 to $30 billion, driven by the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in comprehensive managed services. In order to speed improved system performance and experiences for patients and care providers, Optum Insight is advancing its investment initiatives.
- Optum Rx revenue growth of 9% in 2022 reflects continued expansion of its pharmacy care services, adding clinical value to medications, including specialty and community-based pharmacies. Adjusted scripts grew to 1.44 billion compared to 1.37 billion last year.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
Earnings Conference Call
As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the company's results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live webcast of this conference call from the Investor Relations page of the company's website (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be on the Investor Relations page and at https://uhg.com/Replay through January 27, 2023. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated January 13, 2023, can also be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include "forward-looking" statements which are intended to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities law. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: risks associated with public health crises, large-scale medical emergencies and pandemics; our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; the DOJ's legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to develop and deliver innovative products to health care payers and expand access to virtual care; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations (including any increase in the U.S. income tax rate applicable to corporations); failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage successfully our strategic alliances or complete or receive anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; downgrades in our credit ratings; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock. This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information
|Year Ended December 31, 2022
|- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|- Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|- Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses
|- Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics
|- Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenues
|Premiums
$
64,700
$
57,547
$
257,157
$
226,233
|Products
9,398
8,961
37,424
34,437
|Services
7,834
6,422
27,551
24,603
|Investment and other income
855
813
2,030
2,324
|Total revenues
82,787
73,743
324,162
287,597
|Operating costs
|Medical costs
53,591
48,159
210,842
186,911
|Operating costs
13,009
11,272
47,782
42,579
|Cost of products sold
8,314
8,000
33,703
31,034
|Depreciation and amortization
982
771
3,400
3,103
|Total operating costs
75,896
68,202
295,727
263,627
|Earnings from operations
6,891
5,541
28,435
23,970
|Interest expense
(676
)
(431
)
(2,092
)
(1,660
)
|Earnings before income taxes
6,215
5,110
26,343
22,310
|Provision for income taxes
(1,307
)
(919
)
(5,704
)
(4,578
)
|Net earnings
4,908
4,191
20,639
17,732
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(147
)
(120
)
(519
)
(447
)
|Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
4,761
$
4,071
$
20,120
$
17,285
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to
|UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
5.03
$
4.26
$
21.18
$
18.08
|Adjusted earnings per share attributable to
|UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a)
$
5.34
$
4.48
$
22.19
$
19.02
|Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
947
955
950
956
(a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
2021
|Assets
|Cash and short-term investments
$
27,911
$
23,907
|Accounts receivable, net
17,681
14,216
|Other current assets
23,477
23,635
|Total current assets
69,069
61,758
|Long-term investments
43,728
43,114
|Other long-term assets
132,908
107,334
|Total assets
$
245,705
$
212,206
|Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|Medical costs payable
$
29,056
$
24,483
|Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
3,110
3,620
|Other current liabilities
57,071
50,189
|Total current liabilities
89,237
78,292
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
54,513
42,383
|Other long-term liabilities
15,608
15,052
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
4,897
1,434
|Equity
81,450
75,045
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$
245,705
$
212,206
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
$
20,639
$
17,732
|Noncash items:
|Depreciation and amortization
3,400
3,103
|Deferred income taxes and other
(1,004
)
(814
)
|Share-based compensation
925
800
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
2,246
1,522
|Cash flows from operating activities
26,206
22,343
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities
(6,837
)
(1,843
)
|Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software
(2,802
)
(2,454
)
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net
(21,458
)
(4,821
)
|Other, net
2,621
(1,254
)
|Cash flows used for investing activities
(28,476
)
(10,372
)
|Financing Activities
|Common share repurchases
(7,000
)
(5,000
)
|Dividends paid
(5,991
)
(5,280
)
|Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt
12,536
2,481
|Other, net
4,681
344
|Cash flows from (used for) financing activities
4,226
(7,455
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
34
|
(62
)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,990
4,454
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
21,375
16,921
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
23,365
$
21,375
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES
|(in millions, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenues
|UnitedHealthcare
$
63,046
$
56,384
$
249,741
$
222,899
|Optum
47,868
41,093
182,768
155,565
|Eliminations
(28,127
)
(23,734
)
(108,347
)
(90,867
)
|Total consolidated revenues
$
82,787
$
73,743
$
324,162
$
287,597
|Earnings from Operations
|UnitedHealthcare
$
2,932
$
2,121
$
14,379
$
11,975
|Optum (a)
3,959
3,420
14,056
11,995
|Total consolidated earnings from operations
$
6,891
$
5,541
$
28,435
$
23,970
|Operating Margin
|UnitedHealthcare
4.7
%
3.8
%
5.8
%
5.4
%
|Optum
8.3
%
8.3
%
7.7
%
7.7
%
|Consolidated operating margin
8.3
%
7.5
%
8.8
%
8.3
%
|Revenues
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic
$
16,281
$
15,355
$
63,599
$
60,023
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global
2,168
2,053
8,668
8,345
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total
18,449
17,408
72,267
68,368
|UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
28,051
24,843
113,671
100,552
|UnitedHealthcare Community & State
16,546
14,133
63,803
53,979
|Optum Health
$
18,446
$
14,550
$
71,174
$
54,065
|Optum Insight
4,387
3,251
14,581
12,199
|Optum Rx
25,854
23,849
99,773
91,314
|Optum eliminations
(819
)
(557
)
(2,760
)
(2,013
)
|(a)
|Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 included $1,692 and $6,032 for Optum Health; $895 and $3,588 for Optum Insight; and $1,372 and $4,436 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included $1,229 and $4,462 for Optum Health; $951 and $3,398 for Optum Insight; and $1,240 and $4,135 for Optum Rx, respectively.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE
|(in thousands)
|People Served
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Commercial - Domestic:
|Risk-based
8,045
8,055
7,985
|Fee-based
18,640
18,500
18,595
|Total Commercial - Domestic
26,685
26,555
26,580
|Medicare Advantage
7,105
7,035
6,490
|Medicaid
8,170
8,005
7,655
|Medicare Supplement (Standardized)
4,375
4,370
4,395
|Total Community and Senior
19,650
19,410
18,540
|Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical
46,335
45,965
45,120
|Commerical - Global
5,360
5,360
5,510
|Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical
51,695
51,325
50,630
|Supplemental Data
|Medicare Part D stand-alone
3,295
3,310
3,700
|OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions)
102
101
100
|Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions)
$
30.0
$
24.1
$
22.4
|Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions)
370
359
353
|Note: UnitedHealth Group served 151 million unique individuals across all businesses at December 31, 2022.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|Projected
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2023
|GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
4,761
$
4,071
$
20,120
$
17,285
|$21,700 - $22,300
|Intangible amortization
396
280
1,292
1,184
|~1,540
|Tax effect of intangible amortization
(98
)
(68
)
(331
)
(288
)
|~(380)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
5,059
$
4,283
$
21,081
$
18,181
|$22,850 - $23,450
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
5.03
$
4.26
$
21.18
$
18.08
|$23.15 - $23.65
|Intangible amortization per share
0.42
0.29
1.36
1.24
|~1.65
|Tax effect per share of intangible amortization
(0.11
)
(0.07
)
(0.35
)
(0.30
)
|~(0.40)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
5.34
$
4.48
$
22.19
$
19.02
|$24.40 - $24.90
|(a)
|Adjusted net earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.
