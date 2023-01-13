MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported full year and fourth quarter 2022 results reflecting broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

"We expect the efforts by the people of our company that led to strong performance in 2022 will define 2023 as well, especially delivering balanced growth enterprise-wide, improving support for consumers and care providers, and investing to make high-quality care simpler, more accessible and affordable for everyone," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2023 growth and performance objectives established at its November 29th Investor Conference, including revenues of $357 billion to $360 billion, net earnings of $23.15 to $23.65 per share, adjusted net earnings of $24.40 to $24.90 per share and cash flows from operations of $27 billion to $28 billion.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues $82.8 billion $73.7 billion $80.9 billion $324.2 billion $287.6 billion Earnings from Operations $6.9 billion $5.5 billion $7.5 billion $28.4 billion $24.0 billion Net Margin 5.8% 5.5% 6.5% 6.2% 6.0%

UnitedHealth Group's 2022 revenues grew $36.6 billion or 13% year-over-year to $324.2 billion with double digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare, driven primarily by serving more people and by serving them more comprehensively.

Full year 2022 earnings from operations were $28.4 billion, an increase of 19%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Earnings per share grew 17% compared to last year.

The medical care ratio at 82.0% for full year 2022 and 82.8% for the fourth quarter was consistent with the company's recent Investor Conference outlook. Days claims payable were 49.9 in the fourth quarter compared to 46.8 a year ago and 50.8 in third quarter 2022. Favorable medical reserve development was $620 million in the quarter.

The full year 2022 operating cost ratio of 14.7% compared to 14.8% in 2021, with ongoing productivity gains offset by business mix and continued investments in growth initiatives.

Cash flows from operations for the full year were $26.2 billion or 1.3-times net income. During 2022, the company returned approximately $13 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Return on equity of 27.2% in 2022 reflected the company's strong overall growth and efficient capital structure.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues $63.0 billion $56.4 billion $62.0 billion $249.7 billion $222.9 billion Earnings from Operations $2.9 billion $2.1 billion $3.8 billion $14.4 billion $12.0 billion Operating Margin 4.7% 3.8% 6.1% 5.8% 5.4%

UnitedHealthcare full year revenues of $249.7 billion grew $26.8 billion or 12% year-over-year, reflecting growth in the number of people served.

Full year operating earnings were $14.4 billion compared to $12.0 billion last year, reflecting growth in people served and continued strong medical and operating cost management.

People served domestically by UnitedHealthcare grew by over 1.2 million in 2022, led by the company's community-based and senior offerings. The number of consumers served with domestic commercial benefit offerings grew by 275,000 over the past nine months.

Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues $47.9 billion $41.1 billion $46.6 billion $182.8 billion $155.6 billion Earnings from Operations $4.0 billion $3.4 billion $3.7 billion $14.1 billion $12.0 billion Operating Margin 8.3% 8.3% 7.9% 7.7% 7.7%

Optum full year revenues of $182.8 billion grew $27.2 billion or 17% year-over-year, led by Optum Health, and full year operating earnings increased to $14.1 billion compared to $12.0 billion last year.

Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased by 29% in 2022, driven by growth in patients served under value-based arrangements; expansion of care delivery services, including in-home, clinic-based, ambulatory surgery, behavioral and digital; and overall increasing acuity levels of the care that can be offered.

Optum Insight's revenue backlog increased by $7.6 billion in 2022 to $30 billion, driven by the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in comprehensive managed services. In order to speed improved system performance and experiences for patients and care providers, Optum Insight is advancing its investment initiatives.

Optum Rx revenue growth of 9% in 2022 reflects continued expansion of its pharmacy care services, adding clinical value to medications, including specialty and community-based pharmacies. Adjusted scripts grew to 1.44 billion compared to 1.37 billion last year.

About UnitedHealth Group

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include "forward-looking" statements which are intended to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities law. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: risks associated with public health crises, large-scale medical emergencies and pandemics; our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; the DOJ's legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to develop and deliver innovative products to health care payers and expand access to virtual care; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations (including any increase in the U.S. income tax rate applicable to corporations); failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage successfully our strategic alliances or complete or receive anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; downgrades in our credit ratings; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock. This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Year Ended December 31, 2022 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses - Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Premiums $ 64,700 $ 57,547 $ 257,157 $ 226,233 Products 9,398 8,961 37,424 34,437 Services 7,834 6,422 27,551 24,603 Investment and other income 855 813 2,030 2,324 Total revenues 82,787 73,743 324,162 287,597 Operating costs Medical costs 53,591 48,159 210,842 186,911 Operating costs 13,009 11,272 47,782 42,579 Cost of products sold 8,314 8,000 33,703 31,034 Depreciation and amortization 982 771 3,400 3,103 Total operating costs 75,896 68,202 295,727 263,627 Earnings from operations 6,891 5,541 28,435 23,970 Interest expense (676 ) (431 ) (2,092 ) (1,660 ) Earnings before income taxes 6,215 5,110 26,343 22,310 Provision for income taxes (1,307 ) (919 ) (5,704 ) (4,578 ) Net earnings 4,908 4,191 20,639 17,732 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (147 ) (120 ) (519 ) (447 ) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 4,761 $ 4,071 $ 20,120 $ 17,285 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5.03 $ 4.26 $ 21.18 $ 18.08 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $ 5.34 $ 4.48 $ 22.19 $ 19.02 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 947 955 950 956 (a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and short-term investments $ 27,911 $ 23,907 Accounts receivable, net 17,681 14,216 Other current assets 23,477 23,635 Total current assets 69,069 61,758 Long-term investments 43,728 43,114 Other long-term assets 132,908 107,334 Total assets $ 245,705 $ 212,206 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $ 29,056 $ 24,483 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 3,110 3,620 Other current liabilities 57,071 50,189 Total current liabilities 89,237 78,292 Long-term debt, less current maturities 54,513 42,383 Other long-term liabilities 15,608 15,052 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,897 1,434 Equity 81,450 75,045 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 245,705 $ 212,206

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 20,639 $ 17,732 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 3,400 3,103 Deferred income taxes and other (1,004 ) (814 ) Share-based compensation 925 800 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,246 1,522 Cash flows from operating activities 26,206 22,343 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (6,837 ) (1,843 ) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (2,802 ) (2,454 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (21,458 ) (4,821 ) Other, net 2,621 (1,254 ) Cash flows used for investing activities (28,476 ) (10,372 ) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (7,000 ) (5,000 ) Dividends paid (5,991 ) (5,280 ) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 12,536 2,481 Other, net 4,681 344 Cash flows from (used for) financing activities 4,226 (7,455 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 34 (62 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,990 4,454 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,375 16,921 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 23,365 $ 21,375

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $ 63,046 $ 56,384 $ 249,741 $ 222,899 Optum 47,868 41,093 182,768 155,565 Eliminations (28,127 ) (23,734 ) (108,347 ) (90,867 ) Total consolidated revenues $ 82,787 $ 73,743 $ 324,162 $ 287,597 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $ 2,932 $ 2,121 $ 14,379 $ 11,975 Optum (a) 3,959 3,420 14,056 11,995 Total consolidated earnings from operations $ 6,891 $ 5,541 $ 28,435 $ 23,970 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 4.7 % 3.8 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Optum 8.3 % 8.3 % 7.7 % 7.7 % Consolidated operating margin 8.3 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 8.3 % Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic $ 16,281 $ 15,355 $ 63,599 $ 60,023 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global 2,168 2,053 8,668 8,345 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total 18,449 17,408 72,267 68,368 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 28,051 24,843 113,671 100,552 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 16,546 14,133 63,803 53,979 Optum Health $ 18,446 $ 14,550 $ 71,174 $ 54,065 Optum Insight 4,387 3,251 14,581 12,199 Optum Rx 25,854 23,849 99,773 91,314 Optum eliminations (819 ) (557 ) (2,760 ) (2,013 )

(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 included $1,692 and $6,032 for Optum Health; $895 and $3,588 for Optum Insight; and $1,372 and $4,436 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included $1,229 and $4,462 for Optum Health; $951 and $3,398 for Optum Insight; and $1,240 and $4,135 for Optum Rx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Commercial - Domestic: Risk-based 8,045 8,055 7,985 Fee-based 18,640 18,500 18,595 Total Commercial - Domestic 26,685 26,555 26,580 Medicare Advantage 7,105 7,035 6,490 Medicaid 8,170 8,005 7,655 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,375 4,370 4,395 Total Community and Senior 19,650 19,410 18,540 Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical 46,335 45,965 45,120 Commerical - Global 5,360 5,360 5,510 Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical 51,695 51,325 50,630 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,295 3,310 3,700 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 102 101 100 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $ 30.0 $ 24.1 $ 22.4 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 370 359 353 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 151 million unique individuals across all businesses at December 31, 2022.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Projected

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2023 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 4,761 $ 4,071 $ 20,120 $ 17,285 $21,700 - $22,300 Intangible amortization 396 280 1,292 1,184 ~1,540 Tax effect of intangible amortization (98 ) (68 ) (331 ) (288 ) ~(380) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,059 $ 4,283 $ 21,081 $ 18,181 $22,850 - $23,450 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.03 $ 4.26 $ 21.18 $ 18.08 $23.15 - $23.65 Intangible amortization per share 0.42 0.29 1.36 1.24 ~1.65 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.11 ) (0.07 ) (0.35 ) (0.30 ) ~(0.40) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.34 $ 4.48 $ 22.19 $ 19.02 $24.40 - $24.90

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.



