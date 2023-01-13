NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022:
- Gross Revenue reached Rs 232.3 billion ($2.8 billion1), an increase of 3.1% QoQ and 14.4% YoY
- IT Services Segment Revenue increased to $2,803.5 million, an improvement of 6.2% YoY
- Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue was up by 0.6% QoQ and 10.4% YoY
- IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 16.3%, an increase of 120bps QoQ
- Total Bookings4 up by 26% and large deal bookings5 up by 69% YoY
- Net Income for the quarter was at Rs 30.5 billion ($369.1 million1), a growth of 14.8% QoQ and 2.8% YoY
- Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.57 ($0.071), an increase of 14.6% QoQ and 2.6% YoY
- Operating Cash Flows at 142.5% of Net Income for the quarter was at Rs 43.5 billion ($526.0 million1), an increase of 44.7% YoY
- Voluntary attrition6 moderated 180 bps from previous quarter, landing at 21.2% for the trailing twelve months for the quarter
- Top 5 clients grew 15.7% YoY and top 10 clients grew 14.7% YoY in constant currency terms, underscoring deepening relationships with top strategic clients
- Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 ($0.0121) per equity share/ADS
Performance for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, said, "I am pleased to report that we have delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Our Total Bookings were over $4.3 billion, led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion. We improved our margins by 120 basis points and our attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row.
We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates. Clients are turning to us to help them manage an evolving macro environment and balance their transformation goals with cost optimization. Our ability to deliver on client objectives regardless of where they are in their cloud journeys is positioning us favourably in a consolidating market.
As we move ahead, we expect to continue to benefit from these trends and help clients build future-proof, resilient enterprises."
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our Operating margins are now at 16.3%, which is an expansion of 120 basis points from last quarter. This expansion of margins was after absorbing the investments we made in our people by way of salary increases, promotions and long-term incentives for our senior leadership. Margin growth was led by strong operational improvements and automation-led efficiencies. We generated strong operating cash flows at 143% of our net income for the quarter and our EPS increased by 14.6% quarter-over-quarter."
Outlook for the Year ending March 31, 2023
We expect Revenue from our IT Services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5% to 12.0%, in constant currency terms.
* Outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.36, Euro/USD at 1.16, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 74.78 and CAD/USD at 0.79
IT Services - Large deals
Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:
- A global leader in consumer brands selected Wipro to create a three-year consumer digital & technology transformation roadmap. Wipro is deploying data analytics and AI to help put the consumer at the core of the company's omni-channel direct-to-consumer operating model. The solution will help strengthen the company's brand building, innovation and sales capabilities and achieve its ambition of driving growth and loyalty among customers.
- Wipro has won a large strategic, multi-year engagement with a leading North American financial institution to modernize and transform their applications portfolio globally. The engagement will focus on digital transformation and automation for enhanced customer experience and business value creation.
- Wipro has been engaged by a US-based multinational technology conglomerate to build core product platform and design, test and modernize unique silicon chips for its next-generation connected products. The project will tap into Wipro's deep domain expertise in helping enterprises deploy high-performance, new-age chip solutions in sync with changing consumer and enterprise needs. This win places Wipro Engineering Edge at the forefront of silicon innovation with low latency, low power, and ultra-reliable applications which will deliver unparalleled experiences for the end-consumers.
IT Services - Digital services deals
We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:
- A joint Capco and Wipro team is supporting a large UK retail bank with their vision to become the pre-eminent UK digital insurer. Our mission is to drive the end-to-end transformation of the UK General Insurance business, leveraging our deep domain and technological expertise to completely rebuild the customer and employee experience, harnessing the power of data and automation.
- One of the largest Australia-based energy transmission and distribution services businesses has selected Wipro as its strategic partner to integrate and transform its digital operating model. Wipro will leverage innovation, simplification, and automation to deliver business impact and value through technology investments. In this outcome-based partnership, Wipro will help the customer enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency.
- Wipro has expanded its relationship with a leading Middle East-based airport management company with an end-to-end strategic partnership deal, which marks our largest deal in the airport domain in the Middle East. Wipro will run the airport's end-to-end IT operations, upgrade technology infrastructure and expand digital services, leveraging futuristic technologies.
- Wipro is helping a large consumer goods company to move to agile ways of working with a scalable contract that provides flexibility to the business. This is in addition to maintaining best-in-class availability and performance for global platforms across 200 countries. The scope also includes modernizing the platforms.
Analyst Recognition
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services
- Wipro was named as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's System Integration Capabilities on GCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: EMEA Industrial IoT Service Providers for Oil and Gas Companies 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # EUR147586921 October 2022)
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Manufacturing Digital Services and Utilities Digital Services RadarView 2022 - 2023
- Wipro was rated as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Risk & Compliance in BFS IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
- Wipro was featured in HFS Horizons: Automation Service Providers, 2022 and Healthcare Payer Service Providers, 2022
- Wipro was named as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Future of Work - Services and Solutions 2022 - US and Switzerland (multiple quadrants)
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Oracle Cloud ERP Services and Digital CX Services RadarView 2022 - 2023
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group's Workplace Communication and Collaboration (WCC) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Property and Casualty Insurance Digital Services and Claims Processing Business Process Transformation RadarView 2022 - 2023
IT Products
- IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.7 billion ($20.8 million1)
- IT Products segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.04 billion ($0.50 million1)
India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)
- India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.4 billion ($17.0 million1)
- India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.10 billion ($1.23 million1)
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
About Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not comparable to, nor should be substituted for, an analysis of our revenue over time and involve estimates and judgments. In addition to our non-GAAP measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com.
Quarterly Conference Call
We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link: https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP13012023.
An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.
- For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 82.72, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was US$1= Rs 82.24
- Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
- IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials
- Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and changes to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract.
- Large deal bookings constitute of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value terms
- Voluntary attrition is at IT Services excluding DOP measured in trailing twelve months for the quarter
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
As at March 31, 2022
As at December 31, 2022
Convenience translation into
ASSETS
Goodwill
246,989
309,525
3,742
Intangible assets
43,555
45,847
554
Property, plant and equipment
90,898
90,147
1,090
Right-of-Use assets
18,870
19,381
234
Financial assets
Derivative assets
6
88
1
Investments
19,109
20,808
252
Trade receivables
4,765
4,626
56
Other financial assets
6,084
6,123
74
Investments accounted for using the equity method
774
782
9
Deferred tax assets
2,298
4,043
49
Non-current tax assets
10,256
11,450
138
Other non-current assets
14,826
14,045
170
Total non-current assets
458,430
526,865
6,369
Inventories
1,334
2,019
24
Financial assets
Derivative assets
3,032
930
11
Investments
241,655
291,743
3,527
Cash and cash equivalents
103,836
87,307
1,055
Trade receivables
115,219
124,761
1,510
Unbilled receivables
60,809
56,316
681
Other financial assets
42,914
9,532
115
Contract assets
20,647
25,181
304
Current tax assets
2,373
4,463
54
Other current assets
28,933
36,123
437
Total current assets
620,752
638,375
7,718
TOTAL ASSETS
1,079,182
1,165,240
14,087
EQUITY
Share capital
10,964
10,974
133
Share premium
1,566
3,151
38
Retained earnings
551,252
635,267
7,680
Share-based payment reserve
5,258
6,086
74
Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve
47,061
47,014
568
Other components of equity
42,057
52,382
633
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
658,158
754,874
9,126
Non-controlling interests
515
402
5
TOTAL EQUITY
658,673
755,276
9,131
LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
Loans and borrowings
56,463
61,718
746
Lease liabilities
15,177
15,520
188
Derivative liabilities
48
165
2
Other financial liabilities
2,961
2,267
27
Deferred tax liabilities
12,141
13,338
161
Non-current tax liabilities
17,818
21,846
264
Other non-current liabilities
7,571
9,865
119
Provisions
1
^
^
Total non-current liabilities
112,180
124,719
1,507
Financial liabilities
Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
95,233
96,511
1,167
Lease liabilities
9,056
9,300
112
Derivative liabilities
585
7,199
87
Trade payables and accrued expenses
99,034
89,613
1,084
Other financial liabilities
33,110
4,341
52
Contract liabilities
27,915
26,903
325
Current tax liabilities
13,231
19,580
237
Other current liabilities
27,394
29,274
354
Provisions
2,771
2,524
31
Total current liabilities
308,329
285,245
3,449
TOTAL LIABILITIES
420,509
409,964
4,956
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,079,182
1,165,240
14,087
^ Value is less than 1
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
Convenience
Convenience
Revenues
203,136
232,290
2,808
582,334
672,973
8,136
Cost of revenues
(142,778
)
(163,273
)
(1,974
)
(407,907
)
(482,708
)
(5,836
)
Gross profit
60,358
69,017
834
174,427
190,265
2,300
Selling and marketing expenses
(13,988
)
(17,752
)
(215
)
(40,857
)
(48,251
)
(583
)
General and administrative expenses
(12,036
)
(15,020
)
(181
)
(33,854
)
(43,467
)
(525
)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
1,187
1,391
17
3,280
3,482
42
Other operating income
14
-
-
2,179
-
-
Results from operating activities
35,535
37,636
455
105,175
102,029
1,234
Finance expenses
(1,403
)
(2,902
)
(35
)
(3,608
)
(7,217
)
(87
)
Finance and other income
3,578
4,992
61
12,311
12,722
154
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates
76
26
^
73
(61
)
(1
)
Profit before tax
37,786
39,752
481
113,951
107,473
1,300
Income tax expense
(8,063
)
(9,102
)
(110
)
(22,547
)
(24,743
)
(299
)
Profit for the period
29,723
30,650
371
91,404
82,730
1,001
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
29,690
30,529
370
91,318
82,755
1,001
Non-controlling interests
33
121
1
86
(25
)
^
Profit for the period
29,723
30,650
371
91,404
82,730
1,001
Earnings per equity share:
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Basic
5.43
5.57
0.07
16.71
15.12
0.18
Diluted
5.42
5.56
0.07
16.67
15.08
0.18
Weighted average number of equity shares
used in computing earnings per equity share
Basic
5,467,954,878
5,480,138,169
5,480,138,169
5,465,359,077
5,475,982,068
5,475,982,068
Diluted
5,481,204,821
5,486,025,875
5,486,025,875
5,478,766,612
5,487,483,177
5,487,483,177
^ Value is less than 1
Additional Information:
Particulars
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
December
September
December
December
December
March
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Revenue
IT Services
Americas 1
67,788
65,350
56,644
194,840
159,532
217,874
Americas 2
71,168
70,030
61,076
207,811
175,441
239,404
Europe
66,323
62,684
59,620
189,283
172,700
233,443
APMEA
25,278
25,565
23,596
75,100
67,543
91,103
Total of IT Services
230,557
223,629
200,936
667,034
575,216
781,824
IT Products
1,721
1,249
1,767
4,916
4,972
6,173
ISRE
1,403
1,576
1,623
4,505
5,427
7,295
Reconciling Items
-
-
(3
)
-
(1
)
(3
)
Total Revenue
233,681
226,454
204,323
676,455
585,614
795,289
Other operating income
IT Services
-
-
14
-
2,179
2,186
Total Other operating income
-
-
14
-
2,179
2,186
Segment Result
IT Services
Americas 1
12,986
12,358
11,390
36,374
31,290
42,820
Americas 2
14,776
14,219
12,057
41,449
35,226
47,376
Europe
9,485
7,875
9,172
24,734
26,683
35,739
APMEA
2,476
2,194
2,483
6,274
8,577
10,523
Unallocated
(2,219
)
(2,845
)
173
(5,694
)
73
434
Other operating income
-
-
14
-
2,179
2,186
Total of IT Services
37,504
33,801
35,289
103,137
104,028
139,078
IT Products
41
(103
)
96
(117
)
137
115
ISRE
102
146
134
421
1,002
1,173
Reconciling Items
(11
)
(1,341
)
16
(1,412
)
8
(80
)
Total Segment result
37,636
32,503
35,535
102,029
105,175
140,286
Finance expenses
(2,902
)
(2,270
)
(1,403
)
(7,217
)
(3,608
)
(5,325
)
Finance and Other Income
4,992
4,040
3,578
12,722
12,311
16,257
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates
26
(72
)
76
(61
)
73
57
Profit before tax
39,752
34,201
37,786
107,473
113,951
151,275
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment to four Strategic Market Units ("SMUs") - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa ("APMEA").
Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.
Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America ("LATAM"). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
Outlook for the Quarter and Year ending March 31, 2023
We expect Revenue from our IT Services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5% to 12.0%, in constant currency terms. This translates into the growth rate of -0.6% to 1.0% sequentially in constant currency terms for quarter ending March 31, 2023.
* Outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.19, Euro/USD at 1.02, AUD/USD at 0.66, USD/INR at 83.07 and CAD/USD at 0.72
Reconciliation of selected GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
Three Months ended December 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
2,803.5
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
12.2
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on
$
2,815.7
Three Months ended December 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
2,803.5
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
109.5
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on
$
2,913.0
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow for three months and nine months ended December 31, 2022
Amount in INR Mn
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Net Income for the period [A]
30,529
82,755
Computation of Free Cash Flow
Net cash generated from operating activities [B]
43,510
93,303
Add/ (deduct) cash inflow/ (outflow)on:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,082)
(11,819)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
268
449
Free Cash Flow [C]
40,696
81,933
Operating Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [B/A]
142.5%
112.7%
Free Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [C/A]
133.3%
99.0%
