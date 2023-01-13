Anzeige
WKN: A2PZXX ISIN: SE0013281979 
Frankfurt
12.01.23
09:15 Uhr
0,142 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.01.2023 | 16:22
105 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Veg of Lund TO2 (30/23)

At the request of Veg of Lund AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First
North as from January 18, 2023. 



Security name: Veg of Lund TO2
-------------------------------
Short name:   VOLAB TO2   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019354366  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  281312     
-------------------------------

Terms: Issue price: A cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the     
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq   
     First North Growth Market during the period from and including May 23, 
     2023 to and including June 5, 2023, however, the subscription price may
     amount to a maximum of SEK 4,40 per share and a minimum of SEK 2,20 per
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     in Veg of Lund AB (publ).                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 7, 2023-June 21, 2023                       
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 19, 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
