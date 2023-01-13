Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Veg of Lund TO2 (30/23)

At the request of Veg of Lund AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 18, 2023. Security name: Veg of Lund TO2 ------------------------------- Short name: VOLAB TO2 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019354366 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 281312 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: A cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including May 23, 2023 to and including June 5, 2023, however, the subscription price may amount to a maximum of SEK 4,40 per share and a minimum of SEK 2,20 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Veg of Lund AB (publ). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 7, 2023-June 21, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 19, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.